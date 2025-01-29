Jan Böhmermann in Vienna: witless, sapless, powerless

No arc of suspense available

The Bremen-born singer opens the evening with a stage curtain inspired by his song "Böhmermann ist schuld!". The 15-piece dance orchestra and the two backing singers are in full swing right from the start and give the opening a poppy big band feel. Böhmermann himself enters the stage shortly after the instrumental intro for his single "Faschismus Is Back", which was successfully launched in the fall, only to leave it again and again. An ongoing problem in the arc of suspense becomes apparent early on - there is simply no arc of suspense. The magnificent orchestra poaches back and forth between rap, flamenco, folklore and pop, but does not manage to convey a coherent narrative thread. What works well in individual songs with the usual political points harmonizes poorly or not at all in a concert setting.