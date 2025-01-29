VP mandatary voices criticism
“The state of the ÖVP is more than disappointing”
The ÖVP provincial party executive decided that the two open provincial list mandates will go to Bernd Strobl and Gerald Handig. However, Sagartz was not spared harsh criticism from his own ranks following the personnel decisions.
A course of reform - in terms of structure, content, personnel, organization and finances - is the response of the ÖVP provincial party executive to the debacle in the provincial elections - a drop of 8.6 percent. Results should be available by June 16. In view of the coalition talks between the red and green parties, ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz reiterated his criticism of the path taken by state governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).
Harsh criticism due to the allocation of mandates
"We will play our role as a strong opposition with vigor", explained Sagartz. Less taciturn than his party leader, however, was Jennersdorf's district chairman and federal councillor Philipp Kohl, who is not sparing with harsh criticism within the party. He lost out to Bernd Strobl and Gerald Handig in the allocation of the two open state list mandates.
The only thing more disappointing than the election result is the state of the ÖVP. The functionaries no longer feel any support. It is death in installments.
Bundesrat Philipp Kohl, Bezirksparteiobmann der ÖVP Jennersdorf
His seat on the Federal Council is also gone. "The election result must not be the reason why a district is completely left out," Kohl criticizes the decision of the provincial party executive and refers to a special regulation known to the party for the allocation of mandates for the smallest district.
Has the ÖVP circumvented special regulations?
"This decision shows that the party is only focusing on the importance of certain structures and people," rages Kohl. However, this is not the only criticism of ÖVP leader Sagartz because of his personnel decisions. There is only one woman among the eight members of parliament, and the Wirtschaftsbund is no longer represented at all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
