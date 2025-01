Pedestrians thrown against windshields

Similar case in Krumpendorf

At around 4.30 p.m., an 82-year-old woman from Klagenfurt had parked her car at the side of the road in Krumpendorf and wanted to cross the road. She overlooked the approaching vehicle of an 87-year-old man and, despite braking hard, was hit by the car, thrown onto the hood and came to rest in front of the vehicle.