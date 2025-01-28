Sisters make for a “particularly emotional” European Championships

Of course, it would be too much to expect a top placing from the talented youngster. "I'm already a little nervous. I just want to enjoy it, present myself well and soak up the atmosphere," she emphasizes. The fact that her sister is also taking part makes this major event special for both of them. "Taking part is particularly emotional for me, as I can share this experience with my sister," says Sophia Schaller, who is taking part in the European Championships with her partner Livio Mayr for the third time in a row. This time, the pair will be cheered on by Flora, who only makes her appearance a few hours after the pair skating.