Figure skating
Sisters make for a “particularly emotional” European Championships
Flora and Sophia Schaller are competing at the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn (Estonia). The fact that they are both taking part makes it a special event for the sister. The objectives are different.
The Schaller name is represented twice at the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn (Estonia). And this despite the fact that neither of them qualified at the start. Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr had to give way to Gabriella Izzo and Luc Maierhofer. However, illness put the brakes on the Salzburg-based athletes. As did Olga Mikutina, who gave up her starting place to 18-year-old Flora Schaller. "I was really shocked when I got the news. But at the same time it was a huge joy. The European Championships are a dream that every athlete wants to achieve at some point," said the SSM student.
Of course, it would be too much to expect a top placing from the talented youngster. "I'm already a little nervous. I just want to enjoy it, present myself well and soak up the atmosphere," she emphasizes. The fact that her sister is also taking part makes this major event special for both of them. "Taking part is particularly emotional for me, as I can share this experience with my sister," says Sophia Schaller, who is taking part in the European Championships with her partner Livio Mayr for the third time in a row. This time, the pair will be cheered on by Flora, who only makes her appearance a few hours after the pair skating.
Last year's performance went down the drain and they only came 18th and last. Their aim this year is clearly to finish in the top twelve, which would mean qualifying for the World Championships in Boston (USA). This is also the first chance to get a ticket for the 2026 Olympic Games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
