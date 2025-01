“My back needs a lot of care, of course”

"It was really freezing cold and there was also a strong wind. But most of the locals were completely unimpressed," said Olympic champion Alessandro "Izzi" Hämmerle, describing his impressions of the trip to the Great Wall of China on Monday. The trip had come about after he and the ÖSV team had finished their short training camp in Secret Garden - where Izzi won Olympic gold almost three years ago. "The memories that came back to me there were very positive," the 33-year-old revealed. "You can also feel the magnitude, the dimension, of the success back then."