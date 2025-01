Chicken “Henriette’s” odyssey comes to a happy end

Discovered in an underground car park in a ski resort

The Zillertaler took the chicken in. The "Tiroler Krone" reported on the animal's fate. Shortly before the turn of the year, "Henriette" was discovered by employees in the underground car park of the Hochzillertal ski resort in Kaltenbach. The frightened chicken was looking for a place of refuge there. "We then caught it, but of course we didn't know what to do with the animal," reports one of the rescuers.