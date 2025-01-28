“The Green focus is simply too narrow!”

The duel began with the findings from the elections in Lower Austria, where there could apparently be blue mayors in three municipalities in the future. Eva Glawischnig: "I would have expected it to be stronger, the blue wave. In my view, it didn't really materialize. So the ÖVP is still actually the mayoral party in Lower Austria. The smaller the municipality, the stronger the ÖVP. I was rather surprised that the ÖVP literally got off lightly." Mölzer, clearly countering this: "Not surprising at all. That was absolutely to be expected. Because this local history is like a tanker. You can't stop it all at once, it takes time. If you think about it, the Freedom Party now has over 900 more local councillors, from 400 to 1300 or something like that, that's no mean feat. In future, they will also run for the FPÖ in regional elections, for example, which didn't exist before. This is a seed, a little plant that is bound to grow. The governor will have to dress warmly."