Glawischnig admits:
“The Green focus is simply too narrow!”
In the current krone.tv political duel, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer discuss the hot political topics of the day in their usual impulsive manner. For example, the consequences of the Lower Austrian municipal elections, the clouded blue-black coalition negotiations and the future of ORF. The current thematic constitution of the Greens was also discussed.
The duel began with the findings from the elections in Lower Austria, where there could apparently be blue mayors in three municipalities in the future. Eva Glawischnig: "I would have expected it to be stronger, the blue wave. In my view, it didn't really materialize. So the ÖVP is still actually the mayoral party in Lower Austria. The smaller the municipality, the stronger the ÖVP. I was rather surprised that the ÖVP literally got off lightly." Mölzer, clearly countering this: "Not surprising at all. That was absolutely to be expected. Because this local history is like a tanker. You can't stop it all at once, it takes time. If you think about it, the Freedom Party now has over 900 more local councillors, from 400 to 1300 or something like that, that's no mean feat. In future, they will also run for the FPÖ in regional elections, for example, which didn't exist before. This is a seed, a little plant that is bound to grow. The governor will have to dress warmly."
No Green answers
But why would the Greens have lost again in this election? Glawischnig, very self-critical: "It's actually disappointing and regrettable. At the moment, other issues are simply dominating. And the Greens have focused very strongly on climate protection and environmental protection, but otherwise haven't offered many answers to the big questions of life. My analysis is that the focus is simply too narrow. In the Vienna elections, too, we will have to find answers to completely different questions. Be it a clear statement on migration, be it on economic issues, announcements there too. And of course on social issues. "
Massive political opponents
The current discord in the blue-black coalition negotiations was also discussed. For example, the FPÖ's demand for a bank levy, which the ÖVP does not want and was probably already a "no go" in the failed negotiations for the Zuckerl coalition. Mölzer: "These political negotiations are not a vain delight. These are massive political opponents who want to, must or should come together out of the need of the hour, namely the need of the Republic." Glawischnig, cynically adding: "Well, the ÖVP didn't want Hebert Kickl at first. Then they didn't want the bank levy. Now they have both. But Stocker's callousness is remarkable. He is as cold as ice. So having background discussions with journalists during the negotiations only serves the purpose of getting it into the newspapers. He's already really lashed out."
Greens cheap partners?
It was also about Hans Peter Doskozil's decision to enter into coalition negotiations with the Greens in Burgenland, but not with the FPÖ or the ÖVP. Mölzer: "The Greens are the cheapest partner. He will drive over them so hard that he will rustle."
All other statements on the major current political issues, such as the future of the ORF, can be seen in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.