“Super Mario” triumphs at the Australian Open

Kargl lives for tennis. He is also a coach and sports director at the Ober St. Veiter Tennis Club in Vienna. "I used to play soccer as well, but I only play it now because my body wouldn't be able to cope with it. I'm not the youngest anymore," smiles the 38-year-old. "I actually wanted to be a skier until it really took me apart. Then my love for the ball grew." This love culminated in one of his most beautiful victories in Melbourne.