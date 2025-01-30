"Grandpa" wants to go to the Olympics
2026 Olympics? Ski jumping grandpa Kasai is not giving up
Ski jumper Noriaki Kasai is a regular in the Guinness Book of Records - he has a total of six entries there. No wonder, as the legend is still active at the age of 52. However, he is currently competing in the second-tier Continental Cup. At the weekend, he lost out to Markus Müller from Klagenfurt in three competitions. The latter was thus able to secure a fixed ticket for the World Cup again.
At the Japanese championships in Hakuba in October, ski jumping legend Noriaki Kasai came fourth - at the proud age of 52. However, the evergreen narrowly missed out on a ticket for the World Cup season. As a result, he is now touring the world with the Continental Cup, jumping mostly in front of empty stands. Nevertheless, the three-time Olympic medal winner is far from thinking about ending his career. "I've just spoken to him again, Noriaki certainly wants to stay active for another year. Of course he wouldn't stand a chance in the World Cup - if he was still competing at the age of 52, the young athletes would have to question themselves. But to still be jumping at that age is simply admirable," says Carinthia's former ski jumping ace Martin Koch, who also knows: "It's easier in Japan, as the athletes are employed by a company."
Dream of Turin 2026
He has not yet completely given up on his dream of the 2026 Olympic Games in Turin. Koch: "When we last saw each other, he said that he would try everything to qualify. I'm always happy when I see Kasai - he's a really easy-going guy." Kasai has three Olympic medals (two silver, one bronze) in his trophy cabinet at home - he also became Ski Flying World Champion in Harrachov (Czech Republic) in 1992.
Noriaki Kasai told me that he will try everything to qualify for the 2026 Olympic Games. But he would no longer have a chance in the World Cup - if he were fully involved, the young jumpers would have to question themselves.
Ex-Skisprung-Ass Martin KOCH
Six entries in the Guinness Book
Of course, as a ski jumping grandfather, he is also prominently represented in the Guinness Book of Records: oldest athlete with World Cup points, most World Cup starts (579), oldest World Cup medal winner (2017 at the age of 44), most Olympic participations (eight), most World Cup participations (13) and oldest winner of a World Cup competition (at the age of 42).
Back in the World Cup
At the Continental Cup in Kasai's home town of Sapporo, however, Carinthia's youngster Markus Müller was ahead of the legend in all six jumps. With second, third and fourth place, he secured a fixed ticket for the next three World Cup competitions in Willingen (this weekend), Lake Placid and Sapporo again, just like at the start of the season. "It's great that it worked out again. I was happy with the jumps," says the 22-year-old. "It's cool to jump against a legend like Kasai. Of course you look there - he's still fit at 52."
Eleventh twice already
In his appearances in the World Cup, he achieved two eleventh places in Engelberg (Sz) and Innsbruck. He clearly wants to show even more at the next stops in Willingen (D), Lake Placid (US) and Sapporo: "I want to deliver cool jumps and show that I can hold my own in the World Cup. My jumps so far have been pretty good for the most part."
Highest density in Austria
However, the high density in Austria's line-up makes it difficult for Müller to establish himself among the "big names": "In another nation, I would probably have been in the World Cup for three years already - the advantage is that I have the best comparisons in training. I was allowed to train with the first group in the summer."
