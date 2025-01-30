2026 Olympics? Ski jumping grandpa Kasai is not giving up

At the Japanese championships in Hakuba in October, ski jumping legend Noriaki Kasai came fourth - at the proud age of 52. However, the evergreen narrowly missed out on a ticket for the World Cup season. As a result, he is now touring the world with the Continental Cup, jumping mostly in front of empty stands. Nevertheless, the three-time Olympic medal winner is far from thinking about ending his career. "I've just spoken to him again, Noriaki certainly wants to stay active for another year. Of course he wouldn't stand a chance in the World Cup - if he was still competing at the age of 52, the young athletes would have to question themselves. But to still be jumping at that age is simply admirable," says Carinthia's former ski jumping ace Martin Koch, who also knows: "It's easier in Japan, as the athletes are employed by a company."