Overthrow in Mödling: Green and Red serve up ÖVP

Handshake apparently did not count

The ÖVP is outraged. "We are being robbed of our victory as the party with the most votes," rages (still) mayor Michael Danzinger. He is disappointed with the Social Democrats. After all, they had agreed in writing to continue working together as soon as they jointly achieved 22 seats. This had been renegotiated verbally on Monday and confirmed with a handshake. On Tuesday, however, this apparently no longer counted. Danziner commented: "If this is how the people who will govern Mödling in the future act, then good night!"