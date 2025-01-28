Association breathes a sigh of relief
Carnival is saved in the stronghold of tradition
Breathe a sigh of relief in Ebensee! Shortly before the start of the carnival season, the Ebensee Carnival Association has found a prince and princess after all. However, who will hold this important office until Ash Wednesday remains a closely guarded secret until the opening ceremony of the "national holidays" on January 31st.
Carnival in Ebensee has its own rules. Unlike elsewhere, it does not kick off on November 11. "We have so much else going on in the period before Christmas and afterwards. That's why we usually only start carnival five weekends before Ash Wednesday," explains Johannes Scheck Jr. from the Ebensee Carnival Association.
Who will follow Sarah and Thomas?
The carnival season will therefore begin next Friday, 31 January. The highlight of the carnival opening is the election of the new prince and princess. Who the successors to Sarah Neuböck and Thomas Loidl aka Princess Sarah I of Ice and Snow and Prince Thomas I of Fire and Flame will be remains a secret until Friday.
Difficult search
"It's becoming increasingly difficult to persuade people to take on this high office, so I'm all the happier that it worked out this year too. It took a lot of convincing," says Scheck. Just a few days ago, it didn't look like there would be a new regent couple for the carnival stronghold, as we reported.
"The article in the 'Krone' helped a lot, and we were also extremely active on social media. The new prince and princess then got in touch with Lukas Lahnsteiner, a colleague on the executive committee," says Scheck. The only problem was the obligation to take over the yawningly empty municipal treasury," smiles the carnival president. The decisive factor was the prospect of five unforgettable weeks with countless events. "It's an experience you won't forget for the rest of your life," says Scheck, who is now also looking forward to the "national holidays".
