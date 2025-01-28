Witnesses wanted!
Bloody attack on a pair of brothers outside a Viennese pub
The police are asking for help after a bloody attack on a pair of brothers outside a Viennese restaurant. While one of the two men suffered an injury to his hand in the attack, the other was discovered covered in blood on a park bench. However, it is still unclear what actually happened.
The attack took place at around 1.50 a.m. on Sunday night in front of a pub on Spittelauer Lände. When the police arrived, the 26-year-old was already being treated by the emergency services. But it was passers-by who alerted the helpers to the fact that there was another victim: the man's 19-year-old brother was lying on a park bench, bleeding profusely.
The two young men were taken to hospital immediately. While the older man has already been discharged from hospital, the younger one is still being treated for his serious injuries.
Course of events still unclear
Questions arise as to how the injuries to the brothers came about. The course of events has not yet been clearly clarified, as there are different accounts of the incident. For this reason, the police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation, Central Branch, asks for any relevant information on the crime to be reported to the telephone number: 01/31310 DW 43800.
