Sponsors are missing
“With obstacles on the podium”
"I noticed straight away that he has what it takes for a career in motorsport," is probably what many fathers think. But Alexander Scheiblecker is probably right. The 18-year-old has a clear goal. The problem: finding a sponsor...
It was a birthday party in the karting hall when Alex put the pedal to the metal for the first time in 2020 and immediately attracted attention. His father Leopold, who was a professional motocross driver himself for nine years, knew straight away that he had talent. Since then, everything in the Scheiblecker family has revolved around the big dream.
Like many young talents, the Lower Austrian dreams of one day following in the footsteps of motorsport legends such as Senna, Schumacher and Hamilton. They all won their first medals in karting. But getting there is no walk in the park and is often blocked by a major obstacle - the financial one.
In 2024, the young HTL student fought his way back onto the podium after a serious accident and a break of almost two months. Third place in the domestic Rotax DD2 championship gave him hope. Then, as life often goes, another setback. The 18-year-old should actually have joined the Austria Young Drivers Program in 2025. The development program with Austrian roots supports young motorsport talents on their way to Formula 4.
During the test at the Pannoniaring, he shone with impressive lap times. The catch? Participation costs a whopping 300,000 euros, 175,000 of which must be raised by sponsors or privately. "So far, we've financed everything ourselves," says dad Leopold openly. If you want to get off to a good start in Formula 1, you need a lot of talent and stamina, but an even fatter wallet. With around six million euros, you are at the starting line in Formula 1.
"We see him as an up-and-coming talent"
Alexander's talent and success were not enough to raise the sum. Nevertheless, there is already a new plan with Birel Austria. The youngster will not be slowed down. "We see him as an up-and-coming talent and are looking forward to attacking the German, European and World Championships together," assures Friedrich Samhaber, head of the works team. With a speed of 185 km/h, he will be competing with the world's best kart drivers in the future, racing towards his dream.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.