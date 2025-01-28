“With obstacles on the podium”

During the test at the Pannoniaring, he shone with impressive lap times. The catch? Participation costs a whopping 300,000 euros, 175,000 of which must be raised by sponsors or privately. "So far, we've financed everything ourselves," says dad Leopold openly. If you want to get off to a good start in Formula 1, you need a lot of talent and stamina, but an even fatter wallet. With around six million euros, you are at the starting line in Formula 1.

"We see him as an up-and-coming talent"

Alexander's talent and success were not enough to raise the sum. Nevertheless, there is already a new plan with Birel Austria. The youngster will not be slowed down. "We see him as an up-and-coming talent and are looking forward to attacking the German, European and World Championships together," assures Friedrich Samhaber, head of the works team. With a speed of 185 km/h, he will be competing with the world's best kart drivers in the future, racing towards his dream.