Sentence for homeless murderer increased: 13 years in prison

Thomas A. is visibly marked. The teenager says to the panel of judges in a breaking voice: "At the beginning I didn't feel remorse. But for a few months now it's been unbearable. I dream about what happened. I'm proud that I was able to apologize to the surviving victim. But that doesn't help either. I have to deal with psychiatrists every day because I can't go on. I can't sit still, I can't fall asleep. I'm only now realizing what I've done." - In contrast to some of his statements at the trial, his words come across as sincere.