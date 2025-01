Police run down mother and child in Vorarlberg

The police car was on its way from Bahnhofstrasse to an operation in the city center when the accident occurred. The police officer (34) in the emergency vehicle had apparently overlooked the two of them at the unregulated intersection of Bahnhofstraße and Moosmahdstraße and was unable to prevent a collision, according to the police. The 40-year-old woman and her child were taken to Dornbirn Hospital with injuries.