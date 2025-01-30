Fendrich: “I’m very afraid for our democracy”

Do you have to gain experience in life to see things from this perspective? Have you only come to understand what really counts in life over the years?

Definitely. I'm a wealthy man today, but the most uninhibited moments were back then in the two-man tent in Jesolo. I had no prospects back then and was fully into being. We had little money, but we had the best summer. As you get older, your responsibilities increase and you get a different perspective on life. I never wanted to become an artist to be an artist, but because I actually wanted to be rich. I once said in an interview that I was like Robert Mitchum, who became an actor for the same reason. I always had the least money and that's why I wanted to have money. You could see through the bottom of the floor panel of my old Fiat 500, but I was in Sicily with it. I've had many cars in my life, but that was the best one I've ever had. I didn't get a shilling of pocket money from my father. Fortunately, I stopped studying because I had no money. At first I just wanted to earn money and then I realized that being a musician was a really great profession. Others go to the Reinhardt Seminar or have vocal training and I slipped into it by a blessing. I still remember well when I was in Greece, leafing through an old "Kronen Zeitung" and reading that "Strada del Sole" had gone to number one in Austria. Then I bought myself a bottle of ouzo and started celebrating. For a long time, I suffered from the fact that although I was successful, I lacked recognition from society. That certainly also contributed to the fact that I became more socially critical. I have always oriented myself towards the great word giants and poets. But I am incredibly grateful for my life today.