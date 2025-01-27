Trial in Graz
Automatically saved draft
Unbelievable conditions on a horrific farm in Eastern Styria - but the family still sued to have their animals taken back.
The conditions on the farm of a German family in Eastern Styria, which have now been uncovered by the authorities, are said to have been simply horrific. Four underage children forced to live in garbage and filth among vermin. Dogs locked up in cages and dirty earth cellars. Plus emaciated, sometimes injured horses with no places to lie down or shelter.
In September 2024, the Weiz district authority could no longer stand by and watch. Child and youth welfare services were called in, and ten horses and a dog were taken away.
"In their reality, it probably worked"
The couple (46, 58), who had fled to Germany with their children and had been put under investigation, lodged a complaint against the confiscation of the animals. Everything was unlawful. A hearing was held at the provincial administrative court on Monday. However, without the couple, who were unable to attend for health reasons. The judge first questioned the lawyer responsible at the BH.
"There have been repeated adjustment orders since January. But the deficiencies were hardly or not at all remedied. They were obviously overwhelmed with everything." The representative of the authorities was on site several times: "It looked really, really wild." However, she does not believe that the couple wanted to harm the animals. "In their reality, everything probably worked out anyway."
"The utmost lack of empathy"
The head of the veterinary department, Gerhard Kutschera, is clearer when he tells the sad story of the shepherd mix "Symphony", which has paralyzed hind legs, was kept outdoors without water and had to crawl over the gravel with its front legs to get around: "This shows the highest degree of empathy."
"The removal of the animal was urgent"
Unsurprisingly, the judge dismissed the complaint about the measures. "The removal of the animal was in any case justifiable, if not urgently necessary," she reasoned. No appeal against this decision is permitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.