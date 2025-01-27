Playmobil wants to conquer children’s rooms with new products

Cooperation with the national soccer team

Kurter, who has been CEO of Playmobil since April 2023, had already started the realignment last year. One of the innovations was a collaboration with the national soccer team for the 2024 European Championship - many players were available to buy as collectible figures. Kurter was visibly proud that this was well received. "Football will definitely remain a topic, and it will get bigger," he announced with a view to the 2026 World Cup.