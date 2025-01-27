More action is coming
Playmobil wants to conquer children’s rooms with new products
For 50 years, Playmobil has been known for its 7.5 centimeter tall play figures, with which children can immerse themselves in different worlds such as farms, pirates or fire departments. This year, something completely new is to be added to the role-playing worlds.
In September, the manufacturer plans to launch a play system on the European market in which children can build various tracks similar to a marble run with rails, loops, clamps and elevators, along which figures can race down.
This should appeal to children between the ages of seven and twelve, believes Playmobil board member Bahri Kurter. The classic Playmobil target group is between four and eight years old. Digital media will also be used to expand play with Playmobil in the future.
Things are set to pick up again financially
"We definitely want to grow significantly again and grow in the long term," explains Kurter before the opening of the world's largest toy fair in Nuremberg. Things have not gone well for the traditional brand in recent years. The German company had cut 700 jobs as a result.
2024 was a year of transformation, said Kurter. He did not provide any figures for the current 2024/2025 financial year. He was "optimistic" for the new financial year starting on 1 April, said Kurter.
Cooperation with the national soccer team
Kurter, who has been CEO of Playmobil since April 2023, had already started the realignment last year. One of the innovations was a collaboration with the national soccer team for the 2024 European Championship - many players were available to buy as collectible figures. Kurter was visibly proud that this was well received. "Football will definitely remain a topic, and it will get bigger," he announced with a view to the 2026 World Cup.
