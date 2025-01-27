Ice Hockey
Salzburg’s injury list is slowly thinning out
25 games of forced rest are enough: After Niki Kraus, who celebrated his comeback in Vienna, EC Red Bull Salzburg's Ali Wukovits is about to return to the ice. Meanwhile, Tyler Lewington is suspended away against ICE Hockey League stragglers Innsbruck.
"It's a shame that we gave away the win, especially with the penalties in the middle third when you're already short on substitutes," said Niki Kraus about the 3:5 in Vienna. In which the forward made his comeback.
"I'm so happy to be playing again, I came in well," said the 28-year-old, breathing a sigh of relief. After a tough time: "You feel ready, but you're not allowed to play yet because it's too dangerous. But the hardest thing is watching when you can't help the team on the ice."
Wukovits celebrates his comeback
Ali Wukovits also missed exactly 25 games through injury and will make his comeback on Tuesday in Innsbruck. "I'm just happy to be able to play field hockey again." Nissner, Baltram and Bourke are also back. There is a question mark behind Schreier. A quintet thus remains out for good. In addition, Lewington is automatically suspended after the second fight of the season.
Many absences are also the big issue for the "Sharks". In Klagenfurt (3:11) a number of cracks were missing, the traditional season sell-off has long since begun at the bottom of the table - imports Mackin, Valentini and Hirano as well as Devin Steffler (to Zell) are already gone. This is a clear distortion of the competition and not a service to their own loyal fans who have invested in season tickets.
Piquant Juniors guest game
In the Alps Hockey League, the RB Juniors face Jesenice in their fourth-last game in the basic round. The piquant thing is that if the Slovenians (also four games in hand), who dropped a point in Val Gardena on Sunday with a 3:2 n. V., come away empty-handed, the Zell Polar Bears will already have first place in the bag.
However, the Pinzgau team could make up for this with a three-pointer at the latest on Thursday in their home game against Gröden. After all, with the teams tied on points, the duel results speak against Jesenice and Ritten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.