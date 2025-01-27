Shocked campers!
Jungle record! There’s never been so little food!
What a shock for the jungle campers! Sam Dylan (l.) also failed to get any stars in his third jungle test - this time together with Alessia Herren! This was a new jungle record: Never before in the history of "Ich bin ein Star" have the stars not scored any stars on three consecutive days.
Lilly Becker's patience ran out in particular. She and Edit Stehfest would voluntarily leave just to "get food."
"Three times is a joke"
The model grumbled on the jungle phone: "I'm not going to fly to the other side of the world and say, 'Get me out! 'Get me out' once, yes - but three times is a joke, sorry. He makes a big show of it, comes to the airport with bodyguards, but now is the time for you to do something and you don't do it. He wasn't thinking about us, that was selfish!" Once in a lifetime you have a chance like this, how can you not take it? "The whole format is about NOT saying the sentence," says Lilly.
The 48-year-old Boris Becker ex showed more understanding for Alessia, saying she could be her daughter. Edith saw it the same way, she can't understand how you can't have a fighting spirit: "It's an honor to be here." Lilly would like to give Sam a piece of her mind, but she doesn't want any drama in the camp (yet) ...
"KFZ-Würgstatt"
In the KFZ-Würgstatt jungle challenge, Alessia and Sam had to refurbish an old van together. Alessia had to find tools hidden among slime, meat waste and oil on the workshop site. Meanwhile, Sam was locked in the back of the van and had to unscrew stars with the tools Alessia found. Rats, cockroaches, grasshoppers, flies and mealworms - of course Sam was not left alone in the loading area. Rats then became too much for the reality star and he shouted for the third time: "No! No! No, they'll eat me. I'm a star, get me out of here!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
