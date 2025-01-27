Although all 63 posts are currently fully occupied ("This has not been the case for a long time"), those responsible would like to see additional staff. On the other hand, the kind of cutbacks that are on the table due to the notoriously poor budget situation are "absolutely unthinkable", as court spokesman Dietmar Nußbaumer emphasizes. In this context, he pointed out that a functioning judiciary and short proceedings ultimately also mean a locational advantage for the economy.