Four men in custody
Success for police: two series of burglaries solved
Styrian detectives were able to solve two series of burglaries at the weekend. The handcuffs clicked for a total of four men - all of them Hungarians.
On Saturday, a duo was arrested who are believed to be responsible for no fewer than twelve burglaries since the beginning of January. A traffic patrol stopped the two suspects in the course of a manhunt following a burglary. During the search, stolen goods and tools were seized.
Investigations revealed that the two 35-year-old Hungarians were suspected of other burglaries in recent weeks. Further stolen goods were found during a house search. It is now believed that at least twelve burglaries or attempted burglaries have taken place in residential buildings and company premises. Most of the suspects have confessed and are being held in Graz-Jakomini prison.
Arrest on entry in Spielfeld
Only hours later, police officers from the Spielfeld immigration and border police arrested two more Hungarians, aged 29 and 38, on Sunday morning. The Graz public prosecutor's office had issued an arrest warrant for them at the beginning of January, and the duo were arrested on entering the country.
They are said to have committed several burglaries in the Feldbach area in mid to late December. Preferred prey: bicycles and tools. Due to the strong suspicion that emerged during the investigation, the public prosecutor's office ordered their arrest. They are now also being held in Jakomini prison and investigations are continuing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
