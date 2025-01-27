More heat deaths than “cold deaths” in Europe in future

Large regional differences

Overall, the calculations of Masselot's team are subject to many uncertainties, as several experts explained to the German Science Media Center (SMC). This can also be seen in the consistently very large fluctuation ranges in the data, which often also allow for net effects in the other direction with more moderate climate assumptions. For the authors of the study, their calculations indicate that heat-related deaths could rise relatively sharply in numerous European conurbations if the increase in temperature is not slowed down or no countermeasures, such as behavioral adaptations or structural measures such as more green spaces in cities or air conditioning systems, are taken. Northern Europe, on the other hand, could also benefit from this.