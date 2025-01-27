Spectacle on the Danube
These three tenors provide “Götterklang” this year
With a new line-up, the now traditional event series "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" is celebrating a powerful vocal da capo in Tulln. The "Krone" knows which three world stars will be shining on the picturesque Danube stage on June 27.
The three tenors celebrated their first concert 35 years ago - and broke music records far beyond the boundaries of traditional classical music. The organizers of the now also legendary event series "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" are paying tribute to this anniversary with a new edition. Following in the admittedly gigantic footsteps of José Carreras, Plácido Domindo and Luciano Pavarotti - who celebrates his 90th birthday in October - three new but no less talented artists will be performing.
"La donna è mobile" and more
The celebrated opera singers Bogdan Volkov, who is also Tenor of the Year 2024, Joseph Calleja and Arturo Chacón-Cruz bring the most famous arias such as "Nessun Dorma", "O sole mio", "Ave Maria" and "La donna è mobile" to life with powerful voices and unique interpretations. Accompanied by the tried-and-tested Nibelungenphilharmonie Österreich under the direction of Michael Güttler, an evening full of musical highlights is created in front of the picturesque backdrop of the Donaubühne Tulln.
But the concert is more than just a tribute: it is a musical bridge between the generations, a celebration for lovers of great operatic art and a unique opportunity to experience the legacy of the three tenors in a new, incomparable way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.