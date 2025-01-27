Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spectacle on the Danube

These three tenors provide “Götterklang” this year

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 16:00

With a new line-up, the now traditional event series "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" is celebrating a powerful vocal da capo in Tulln. The "Krone" knows which three world stars will be shining on the picturesque Danube stage on June 27.

0 Kommentare

The three tenors celebrated their first concert 35 years ago - and broke music records far beyond the boundaries of traditional classical music. The organizers of the now also legendary event series "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" are paying tribute to this anniversary with a new edition. Following in the admittedly gigantic footsteps of José Carreras, Plácido Domindo and Luciano Pavarotti - who celebrates his 90th birthday in October - three new but no less talented artists will be performing.

"La donna è mobile" and more
The celebrated opera singers Bogdan Volkov, who is also Tenor of the Year 2024, Joseph Calleja and Arturo Chacón-Cruz bring the most famous arias such as "Nessun Dorma", "O sole mio", "Ave Maria" and "La donna è mobile" to life with powerful voices and unique interpretations. Accompanied by the tried-and-tested Nibelungenphilharmonie Österreich under the direction of Michael Güttler, an evening full of musical highlights is created in front of the picturesque backdrop of the Donaubühne Tulln.

But the concert is more than just a tribute: it is a musical bridge between the generations, a celebration for lovers of great operatic art and a unique opportunity to experience the legacy of the three tenors in a new, incomparable way.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf