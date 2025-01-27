These three tenors provide “Götterklang” this year

The three tenors celebrated their first concert 35 years ago - and broke music records far beyond the boundaries of traditional classical music. The organizers of the now also legendary event series "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" are paying tribute to this anniversary with a new edition. Following in the admittedly gigantic footsteps of José Carreras, Plácido Domindo and Luciano Pavarotti - who celebrates his 90th birthday in October - three new but no less talented artists will be performing.