Upper Austrian hits the million jackpot

Luck at home in Upper Austria

Time and time again, the lucky charm lands in Upper Austria: in 2023, twelve of the 46 Lotto sixes were drawn in the Land ob der Enns. Two Mühlviertel residents also hit the jackpot in 2022: In July, a double jackpot brought a participant 2.2 million, and in February, a woman from Mühlviertel suddenly became 4.2 million heavier - a quadruple jackpot!