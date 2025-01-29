AK service tip
How does the crediting of apprenticeship periods work?
The extent to which pre-apprenticeship or school periods are credited towards the duration of an apprenticeship depends on various factors. Barbara Huber, expert for youth and apprenticeship training at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what these are.
For some apprenticeship contracts, the question arises as to the extent to which pre-apprenticeship periods or school periods can be credited towards the total duration of the apprenticeship. A distinction must be made between mandatory and voluntary crediting. In related apprenticeships, the same or similar raw and auxiliary materials and tools are used or activities are completed that require the same or similar work processes.
Specify pre-apprenticeship and school periods
The extent to which apprenticeship periods in related apprenticeship occupations are credited is specified in the list of apprenticeship occupations, thereby shortening the planned apprenticeship period. Any pre-apprenticeship and school periods should be specified when registering apprenticeship contracts so that the crediting can be taken into account in good time.
In addition to mandatory crediting, there is also voluntary crediting of apprenticeship periods, which is decided on by the Provincial Vocational Training Advisory Board following an application by the apprentice and the person authorized to train apprentices. Under certain conditions, it is possible to obtain an apprenticeship qualification without completing an apprenticeship.
If you have any questions, please contact the AK-Jugend team: 057799-2427 or jugend@akstmk.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.