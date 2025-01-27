Cool thing!
Van der Bellen at the “Concert of the three presidents”
When things get stressful, it helps to cheer yourself up by planning something nice. That's what the mayor of Trieste is doing right now. And our Federal President will also be there.
Trieste is planning a "Concert of the Three Presidents" under the baton of Riccardo Muti. 15 years after a major concert on July 13, 2010, which was attended by the then Italian head of state Giorgio Napolitano, his then Slovenian counterpart Danilo Turk and Croatia's former president Ivo Josipovic, Trieste's mayor Roberto Dipiazza is planning a similar peace initiative. He also wants to invite Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
The concert is to take place on the same day as in 2010 in Trieste's main square, Piazza dell ́Unitá. Muti will also conduct this time. Trieste's mayor plans to send out invitations to the presidents this week, the Trieste daily newspaper "Il Piccolo" reported on Monday.
Initiative of the mayor of Trieste
"We will invite the presidents of Italy, Slovenia and Croatia and this time also Austria: We are working on it. It will be a historic moment: We will forget the wounds of the 20th century and set a sign of peace for the whole of Europe," emphasized Mayor Dipiazza, initiator of the concert.
July 13 has a symbolic meaning for Trieste. On July 13, 1920, the Slovenian People's House (Narodni Dom) in Trieste was set on fire. On July 13, 2020, there was a historic meeting between the Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the then Slovenian President Borut Pahor.
