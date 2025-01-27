Lampedusa: 1200 migrants have arrived since Friday

Italy brings migrants back to Albania

Despite previous defeats in court, Italy is once again bringing migrants to a reception center in Albania. The Italian navy ship "Cassiopea" has taken 49 migrants on board in the Mediterranean off Lampedusa in order to take them there, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome announced on Sunday. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is thus resuming its Albania plan, despite the legal situation not being fully clarified and an outstanding decision by the European Court of Justice. It wants to have the non-EU state decide on asylum applications from certain migrants who, in Rome's view, come from safe countries of origin.