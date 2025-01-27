High price for the journey
Lampedusa: 1200 migrants have arrived since Friday
The southern Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa is once again flooded with refugees: since Friday alone, around 1,200 migrants have landed on the island between Sicily and Tunisia, according to the authorities.
On Monday, 121 migrants arrived on Lampedusa in two boats. According to the information, there were Pakistanis, Bengalis, Egyptians, Ivorians and Syrians on board. They stated that they had paid up to 7,000 euros for the crossing.
Eleven landings with a total of almost 500 people were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, 127 migrants were brought to Lampedusa by the coast guard and a ship from the EU border protection agency Frontex. Ten ship landings with 469 people on board were already reported on Friday.
Survivors of shipwreck arrive on Lampedusa
Two children died in a shipwreck in Maltese waters 53 nautical miles off Lampedusa on Sunday. A Maltese rescue helicopter evacuated a pregnant woman and a seriously injured man, while an Italian coastguard ship picked up the other 15 survivors. Meanwhile, they also arrived on Lampedusa.
Italy brings migrants back to Albania
Despite previous defeats in court, Italy is once again bringing migrants to a reception center in Albania. The Italian navy ship "Cassiopea" has taken 49 migrants on board in the Mediterranean off Lampedusa in order to take them there, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome announced on Sunday. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is thus resuming its Albania plan, despite the legal situation not being fully clarified and an outstanding decision by the European Court of Justice. It wants to have the non-EU state decide on asylum applications from certain migrants who, in Rome's view, come from safe countries of origin.
Migrants are repeatedly making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean. Since the beginning of January, 1,750 migrants have arrived in Italy, compared to 1,298 in the same period in 2024. A 60% decrease in migrant arrivals was reported in 2024 compared to 2023. 66,615 people had reached Italy by sea via the Mediterranean.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
