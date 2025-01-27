Serious assault around the Academics’ Ball

The demonstration and the ball itself went off without a hitch despite the large crowds. Around 2000 people had protested loudly for around two and a half hours from 5.30 p.m. against the ball, which they saw as a "networking meeting of German national, right-wing extremist fraternity members", as the Styrian "Offensive gegen Rechts" ("Offensive against the Right") put it. They would "celebrate their racist, queer-hostile world view" in the congress lodges.