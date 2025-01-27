Visitors attacked
Serious assault around the Academics’ Ball
Hours after the demonstration against the Graz Academics' Ball, a case of serious bodily harm occurred on Sunday night. A 60-year-old visitor to the ball was attacked by two strangers.
As the police reported on Monday, the incident occurred at around 3am. The man from the Liezen district had just left the ball at the Graz Congress together with his wife. The unknown male duo attacked him from behind at Andreas-Hofer-Platz.
Injuries to the upper body
The man fell and suffered injuries to his upper body. It still needs to be clarified whether these were caused by the fall or by the punches and kicks he received beforehand.
After the attack, the perpetrators ran away. Three women, who according to the police had stood idly by and watched the incident, also fled. The daughter, alerted by the victim's wife, called the emergency services and the police were informed by a passer-by. The 60-year-old was taken to Graz Regional Hospital.
Two men and three women under suspicion
An initial search by police officers from the nearby Schmiedgasse police station was unsuccessful. An investigation is underway for grievous bodily harm. Both the two men and the three women, whose role is still unclear, are under suspicion.
The demonstration and the ball itself went off without a hitch despite the large crowds. Around 2000 people had protested loudly for around two and a half hours from 5.30 p.m. against the ball, which they saw as a "networking meeting of German national, right-wing extremist fraternity members", as the Styrian "Offensive gegen Rechts" ("Offensive against the Right") put it. They would "celebrate their racist, queer-hostile world view" in the congress lodges.
Connection with anti-ball demo unclear
The police cannot confirm a direct connection between the demonstration and the night-time attack due to the lack of information. "The investigation is only just beginning", said spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher to "Krone". From a police perspective, the rally and the time after it broke up at around 8 p.m. were "more than calm".
Apart from the victim's shocked wife, there are currently no direct witnesses, so there is no exact description of the perpetrator. The police are appealing for information from the public, including information about the three women who may have been charged with failing to render assistance.
