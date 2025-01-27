Sucky news
Brush-eared pig babies for the first time in 15 years
Good news: For the first time in more than 15 years, the brush-eared pigs at Schmiding Zoo in Krenglbach near Wels have given birth again. On Saturday, January 25th, after a gestation period of 130 days, the new parents became parents to two lively newborns.
"As with us humans, not every couple who live together necessarily like each other," says zookeeper Can Hasibe with a twinkle in her eye. "Our previous brush-eared pigs lived well and peacefully together for many years, but there were no offspring. That only changed last year when we got a new female. It was love at first sight between her and our breeding male."
At home in the warmth
The birth of the brush-eared pigs was already expected, so the barn temperature was set to a pleasantly warm 28 degrees in order to meet the needs of the brush-eared pigs. This is because they live in the warm rainforests and humid forests of West and Central Africa, where it is between 25 and 30 degrees all year round and they have no undercoat under their fur.
True bundles of energy
As nest fledglings, the newborns are able to follow their mother shortly after birth and already love to explore the enclosure. "Our little proboscis noses are real bundles of energy - always on the lookout for adventures and new smells, sometimes dashing around so boisterously that they trip over their own feet," smiles the animal keeper enthusiastically.
The two mini pigs are not only tiny compared to their mother, who certainly weighs 100 kilos, but also differ significantly in their appearance: Instead of the typical reddish-brown coat with white eel line, they still wear the striped fresh coat that camouflages them perfectly in the wild. The characteristic coloration of the African wild boar species does not appear until they are about six months old.
Currently still in the warm barn
The two cheeky newborns are currently still in the warm barn with optimum conditions for healthy development. However, once the first critical days are well over, visitors to the zoo will be able to get a glimpse of the little ones with the help of small cameras as part of the "Meet the keeper" program, accompanied by exciting information from the zookeepers.
Incidentally, the brush-eared pigs are in close proximity to the gorillas, with baby gorilla Jabari and the zebra foal born in November, so there are now several reasons for joy in this corner of the zoo.
