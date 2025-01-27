Farewell in winter?
Italy or England? Ex-Salzburg player in high demand
Ex-Salzburg footballer Karim Adeyemi has become the focus of several top European clubs. The 23-year-old has been linked with Napoli, Chelsea and even Liverpool FC. It is still unclear whether the attacking player wants to leave BVB this winter, despite the current crisis.
Napoli are currently searching feverishly for a successor to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Life insurance "Kvaradona" left for Paris a few days ago - the Italians were unable to turn down PSG's offer of around 70 million euros. But the superstar naturally leaves a big gap in the squad, which is aiming for the Serie A title this season.
So now they want to act quickly. "Garnacho and Adeyemi are two players we like, but we are still looking at other options," explained sporting director Giovanni Manna on "DAZN" on Saturday and also made it clear to BVB: "We will not pay inflated prices."
Ready for the island?
However, Adeyemi is said to be very popular in Naples. He is believed to be able to fill the "Kvaradona" gap to some extent, at least with the support of the entire team. With Dortmund still mired in a sporting crisis, there are also hopes that the 23-year-old could push for a winter transfer. However, the attacking player has not yet given any indication that he wants to leave Germany quickly.
And yet, in this case, he might be spoiled for choice. The former Salzburg player has also attracted attention on the island. In addition to Chelsea FC, who have had the German on their radar for some time, Liverpool FC are now also said to have expressed an interest, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Napoli are now said to be prepared to pay a transfer fee of around 40 to 50 million. "There is no agreement with Napoli," BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl clarified to Sky at the weekend. Dortmund had transferred 30 million euros to RB Salzburg in 2022 - now they would probably like to get significantly more if they were to leave.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
