ÖVP-Korneuburg holds the absolute despite squabbling

Issue off the table, Stockerau remains "black"

ÖVP town leader Christian Gepp also made it clear that he was against a building project: the issue was therefore off the table. Gepp was able to maintain his absolute majority, but had to forfeit three seats - like Haider-Wittmann. The FPÖ also lost. Stockerau's mayor Andrea Völkl, on the other hand, was delighted with her confident result.