Loss of mandate

Disappointing defeat for ÖVP in Wiener Neustadt

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 20:40

The ÖVP lost four seats in Wiener Neustadt. On the other hand, the blue party was able to improve in numerous municipalities. In Pernitz, the FPÖ even won six seats at the first attempt. 

Long faces at the ÖVP in Wiener Neustadt. Mayor Klaus Schneeberger's goal of becoming number one was achieved, but he lost four seats. Schneeberger: "This is not the result we had hoped for," said the city leader. But for him it is a clear mandate to negotiate further colorful cooperation.

FPÖ in municipal council for the first time in many municipalities

Top results for the FPÖ in Pernitz, on the other hand. Here, the FPÖ won six seats at the first attempt and, with 26.60 percent, was even just ahead of the ÖVP, which also won six seats with 26 percent. In general, the FPÖ was able to score points in many municipalities: In Eggendorf, they held seven seats instead of two, pushing the ÖVP out of second place. In Waldegg and Walpersbach, the Blue Party won two seats at the first attempt. In Rohr im Gebirge, they went from one seat to three. And in Hollenthon from zero to no less than four seats.

There was also joy in Krumbach - here the Citizens' List (BLK) gained five seats in the town hall at the first attempt, while the SPÖ lost two seats and the FPÖ one.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

