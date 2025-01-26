Disappointing defeat for ÖVP in Wiener Neustadt

Top results for the FPÖ in Pernitz, on the other hand. Here, the FPÖ won six seats at the first attempt and, with 26.60 percent, was even just ahead of the ÖVP, which also won six seats with 26 percent. In general, the FPÖ was able to score points in many municipalities: In Eggendorf, they held seven seats instead of two, pushing the ÖVP out of second place. In Waldegg and Walpersbach, the Blue Party won two seats at the first attempt. In Rohr im Gebirge, they went from one seat to three. And in Hollenthon from zero to no less than four seats.