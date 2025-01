ÖVP remains clearly ahead in Lilienfeld despite loss

Only minor changes

Otherwise, changes in the district have to be sought in detail. For example in Kleinzell, where the FPÖ now holds three seats and the SPÖ has lost both. Or in Traisen, where the ÖVP has to give up two of its five seats to the FPÖ, which has overtaken it with four seats. It was only close again in Ramsau, where the ÖVP was able to stay ahead with 51.8 percent.