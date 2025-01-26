Vorteilswelt
Dancing with Doskozil!

The rumor mill was buzzing at the business ball

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 19:00

On Saturday evening, the 41st "Ball der Wirtschaft" took place at the Chamber of Commerce in Eisenstadt. ÖVP boss Christian Sagartz and Green Party leader Anja Haider-Wallner also mingled with the guests and became the hot topics of the evening. 

0 Kommentare

Tomorrow, SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will announce with which parliamentary group he intends to conduct coalition negotiations. While he went into retreat with confidants last Saturday to review the course of his one-on-one talks with the top candidates of the three other state parliamentary parties and to discuss intensively which of the parties is most likely to be a viable coalition partner, a lavish party was celebrated in Eisenstadt: the Business Ball. 

Eisenstadt's Mayor Thomas Steiner and his wife Andrea as well as the President of the Chamber of Commerce Andreas Wirth and his predecessor Peter Nemeth. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Eisenstadt's Mayor Thomas Steiner and his wife Andrea as well as the President of the Chamber of Commerce Andreas Wirth and his predecessor Peter Nemeth.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Hundreds of guests - including Esterházy General Stefan Ottrubay with his partner, high school principal Petra Mayer, Member of Parliament Christian Dax and Rudolf Suttner, CEO of Raiffeisen Landesbank Burgenland - cavorted on the dance floor of the pink-lit Chamber of Commerce and chatted animatedly about the latest gossip in the Skyfall disco, the Italo Bar, the "Würstl Boutique" and the "New York" café.

"Krone" animal expert Maggie Entenfellner with Gerwald Holper from the renowned law firm "Kosch &amp; Partner". (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
"Krone" animal expert Maggie Entenfellner with Gerwald Holper from the renowned law firm "Kosch &amp; Partner".
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
"Royal" guests were also present at the Gewalze: Wine Queen Hannah and Strawberry Queen Elisa. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
"Royal" guests were also present at the Gewalze: Wine Queen Hannah and Strawberry Queen Elisa.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
The polonaise was choreographed by Nora Szirmay. A man in a white bathrobe at the piano set the mood for the midnight interlude. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
The polonaise was choreographed by Nora Szirmay. A man in a white bathrobe at the piano set the mood for the midnight interlude.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Let the colors speak...
The number one topic of conversation was, of course, the political future. The rumor mill was fueled by the presence of two party leaders. Green Party leader Anja Haider-Wallner appeared alongside her fiancé Martin Hollweck in a red vintage dream dress by Paule Ka and caused a sensation and speculation with her glamorous appearance. "The color choice of the dress is definitely a political statement with which she is sending silent signals," it was whispered.

Was Haider-Wallner's red dress a political statement? (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Was Haider-Wallner's red dress a political statement?
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

In a real celebratory mood
But ÖVP party chairman Christian Sagartz, who used the ball to network and shake hands, also appeared so relaxed and at ease while toasting with a crowd of ladies and chatting with Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth and Eisenstadt Mayor Thomas Steiner that many a kibitzer suspected that the ÖVP would win the race after all - a rumor that was confirmed during the course of the evening.

ÖVP party chairman and "heartthrob" Christian Sagartz was clearly enjoying himself. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
ÖVP party chairman and "heartthrob" Christian Sagartz was clearly enjoying himself.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

But both Sagartz and Haider-Wallner took their cue from the young polonaise dancers who opened the ball to Franz Lehár's operetta "The Merry Widow". There it says: "Lips are silent..." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Klikovits
Petra Klikovits
