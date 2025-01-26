CDU calls for migration to be stopped after knife attack

The AfD, BSW and FDP had initially signaled their approval. However, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group has now included a passage critical of the AfD to prevent the right-wing populists in the Bundestag from voting in favor. There would be a majority if the CDU/CSU, AfD, BSW and FDP voted together. However, a two-thirds majority would be required in the Bundestag so that the motions could be voted on immediately in the second and third readings before the Bundestag elections.