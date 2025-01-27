Stéphanie of Monaco: “Mistakes are important”

"Wouldn't want to do anything differently"

"Mistakes are important because you learn from them. I wouldn't want to do anything differently in my life, otherwise I wouldn't be who I am today," said the princess in an interview. Today, she is absorbed in her family and her charitable work. The almost 60-year-old founded the AIDS aid association Fight Aids Monaco in 2004, which she has chaired ever since. She is also an ambassador for the international organization UNAIDS.