Stéphanie of Monaco: “Mistakes are important”
Stéphanie of Monaco turns 60 on February 1. She is now a benefactor, mother of three and grandmother of two. Only the headlines of old newspapers bear witness to the eventful love life of the former "enfant terrible" (see video above).
Her relationships with circus artist Adans Lopez Peres and her former bodyguards Daniel Ducruet and Jean-Raymond Gottlieb did not last long. She divorced twice after just one year of marriage.
Stéphanie of Monaco was also not influenced by labels when choosing her career. She tried her hand as a singer and artist in the 1980s. Her first record "Ouragan" (hurricane in German, note) was a hit and conquered the charts in several countries. The single "One Love To Give" was also a success. However, her career was short-lived, including a new one as a designer. Stéphanie launched "Pool Position" in 1985, a collection of swimsuits and beachwear for which she also posed as a model.
"Wouldn't want to do anything differently"
"Mistakes are important because you learn from them. I wouldn't want to do anything differently in my life, otherwise I wouldn't be who I am today," said the princess in an interview. Today, she is absorbed in her family and her charitable work. The almost 60-year-old founded the AIDS aid association Fight Aids Monaco in 2004, which she has chaired ever since. She is also an ambassador for the international organization UNAIDS.
"Our world is very self-centered, very egotistical. This work has become a kind of life drive for me," said the Monegasque. She has three children - Louis (32) from her marriage to Ducruet, Pauline (30) from the same marriage and Camille (26) from her relationship with Gottlieb. "Family is the strongest anchor you can have.
Daughters with similar interests
Stéphanie herself lost her mother when she was 17. She was in the car that killed Patricia Gracia in 1982.
Her daughters have similar interests. Pauline launched her environmentally conscious collection "Alter Design" in 2018, while Camille founded "Be Safe Monaco" following the fatal accident of a friend. This is an association that fights against drunk driving among young people.
