Change of leadership in the USA
The coffee house chain Starbucks has great confidence in its new boss Brian Niccol and was prepared to dig deep into its pockets to pay for it: the company paid around 80 million dollars for his commitment. Niccol received stock options in this amount to compensate for the loss of a similar remuneration package at his previous employer.
Niccol was appointed CEO of Starbucks on September 9. For the financial year ending September 29, the coffee house chain reported his total remuneration at 95.8 million dollars (around 91.2 million euros). Around 61,500 dollars of this was accounted for by his basic salary, as can be seen from the documents relating to the Annual General Meeting. In addition, he received a bonus of five million dollars and a further share package worth ten million dollars.
Niccol received Starbucks stock options worth this amount because he lost the right to a similar package at his previous employer, the fast food chain Chipotle, as a result of the change.
Coffee house chain has problems
Starbucks has problems: customers have recently been spending less in the cafés. Niccol announced that he wanted to refocus the chain on coffee rather than other products and make the experience in the stores more pleasant. One of the changes in the USA is that you have to buy something again to be allowed to stay longer in a Starbucks.
