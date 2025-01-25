Countermeasures are called for: "It is enough to talk calmly about what is happening - you can cite facts, explain the connections between cause and effect, and the hesitant child will become more critical of the propaganda," a child psychologist whose daughter goes to school in Moscow told Medusa. But you have to keep at it and repeat the content over and over again - otherwise the child will take the side that it hears more often and therefore considers to be "more convincing".