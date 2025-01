Van driver goes crazy because of towing

Romanian heavily intoxicated

"However, as the man quickly calmed down, the arrest was lifted," said the police. However, as the 34-year-old then tried again to obstruct the towing and again behaved extremely aggressively towards the police officers, he was arrested again. The Romanian then tried to make off, but was caught. The 34-year-old, who according to the investigators was heavily intoxicated, and the intervening police officers were slightly injured.