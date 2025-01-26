Like starting coach Conte
Austria coach Pacult relies on ironclad methods
Cult coach Peter Pacult likes to keep his players on tenterhooks at Austria Klagenfurt - even at the Malta training camp!His goal: to weld the team together. Incidentally, Italy's star coach Antonio Conte also follows these principles - with success.
Peter Pacult gave Saturday and Sunday off after the Malta training camp. The Klagenfurt coach kept this information to himself for a long time and only announced it the evening before the flight home - as usual.
Because "PP" loves mystery! When is the next training session? Will there be two training sessions or just one? When is the day off? Questions upon questions, which the Viennese definitely never answers immediately.
Precise weekly schedules are not customary, dates are communicated at short notice - everyone knows that by now. His protégés always find out very spontaneously when the next session is. At the camp, the players - and the entire staff! - only knew after lunch whether there would be a second session at 3.30 pm. Pacult does things in a similar way at home.
And even after away league games, the team usually only finds out when they arrive in Klagenfurt (which is often after midnight!) whether or when they have to show up the next day. This is the iron Pacult method - with which the 65-year-old has always managed to weld everyone into a single unit.
Starting coach Conte also demands spontaneity
The "PP" method is tough, but it is also used in international soccer. Starting coach Antonio Conte - currently at Serie A leaders Napoli - works in the same way. Former world goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who played under him at Juve, reveals this in his biography: "We often only found out at 10 p.m. what the next day would be like. Conte wanted us to be mentally focused at all times. He achieved that - much to the chagrin of our families," says Buffon, who went on to win three Serie A titles in a row under Conte.
With these principles, Pacult achieved three "Top 6" finishes en suite with his Austria Klagenfurt - so the success absolutely proves him right!
