Austria coach Pacult relies on ironclad methods

Starting coach Conte also demands spontaneity

The "PP" method is tough, but it is also used in international soccer. Starting coach Antonio Conte - currently at Serie A leaders Napoli - works in the same way. Former world goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who played under him at Juve, reveals this in his biography: "We often only found out at 10 p.m. what the next day would be like. Conte wanted us to be mentally focused at all times. He achieved that - much to the chagrin of our families," says Buffon, who went on to win three Serie A titles in a row under Conte.