Instead of “bad blood” to the best World Cup

Just two weeks ago, Nichols-Bardi finished fourth in St. Moritz with Markus Treichl, his best result in the two-man bobsleigh World Cup to date. However, the season is now over for Treichl, so Daiyehan had to return to his "old" pilot Mandlbauer - whose team he had left after last season. "I started with Jakob in the bobsleigh, it's nothing new for either of us," explains the former sprinter, "there's no bad blood because of my change, we still get on well. I'm happy that I can start with him."