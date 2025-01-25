"Salon" new in Vienna
Film archive has made a new cinema out of garbage
The Metro cinema in Vienna's city center has been given a new auditorium through recycling, which is intended to provide a new home for neglected film classics. The showcase project also plays all the other pieces - once a month even as a perfect cinematic journey through time.
You wouldn't know it from looking at the new "Kino-Salon" in the time-honored Metro cinema, but the room for 80 visitors on the upper floor has a past: The grandstand is made from old stage platforms from the Neue Oper, the projection booth and wall paneling from former exhibition modules from the film archive and the technology from abandoned cinemas from all over Europe.
Not just recycling, but also pop-up
There is only one exception to the idea of recycling for the benefit of visitors: the seat covers and carpets have been remade - but even this was done using the templates from the original salon. The now third screening room of the traditional house is not only a recycling project, but also designed as a "pop-up cinema": The auditorium can be dismantled within a week and without any damage to the fabric.
The Austrian Film Archive, which runs the Metro cinema, wants to use the audience echo to decide how long to run the theater. It could therefore remain in operation for longer, as the salon offers a new home to film classics and silent film rarities that have rarely or never been shown in Vienna. For the silent films, recycling is taken to the extreme once a month when an original carbon arc projector from 1914 is switched on.
The Kino-Salon opened at the end of January in a fitting manner: with film documents from everyday life in Vienna that are well over 100 years old, which could also be seen through the old projector in the form in which they appeared to viewers well over 100 years ago. However, the new salon with its film series is just one of the innovations with which the Film Archive is starting the new year: selected film rarities can also be enjoyed from home on the new online platform - most recently, for example, newly discovered casting recordings of the young Romy Schneider.
