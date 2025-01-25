Film archive has made a new cinema out of garbage

The Kino-Salon opened at the end of January in a fitting manner: with film documents from everyday life in Vienna that are well over 100 years old, which could also be seen through the old projector in the form in which they appeared to viewers well over 100 years ago. However, the new salon with its film series is just one of the innovations with which the Film Archive is starting the new year: selected film rarities can also be enjoyed from home on the new online platform - most recently, for example, newly discovered casting recordings of the young Romy Schneider.