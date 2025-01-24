Vorteilswelt
Salzburg ball season

Scared sweat on the full ÖVP dance floor

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 23:07

The Salzburg ÖVP's "Black Night" attracted around 500 guests to the Kavalierhaus on Friday evening. One of them, however, only ventured onto the dance floor with reservations.

The annual ÖVP ball took place on Friday evening under the motto "Black Night" at the Kavalierhaus in Klessheim. Around 500 guests attended and at times the dance floor was quite full. This was not the only fact that briefly caused Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll to break out in a light sweat: "I'm really no longer a gifted dancer," he confessed.

Provincial Governor Wilfried Haslauer and his wife Christina put their feet up on the dance floor. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Provincial Governor Wilfried Haslauer and his wife Christina put their feet up on the dance floor.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

It was a good thing that Salzburg's future governor Karoline Edtstadler quickly rushed to the rescue. She gave a quick crash course in the most important basic steps on the spot. "And even color-coordinated, even though we didn't coordinate," joked Edtstadler in her silver-patterned dress.

Brigitta Pallauf, President of the Salzburg State Parliament, also opted for fashionable accents. She opted for a floral pattern: "I have a few dresses that I wear again and again. With this one, I thought to myself, now it's about time again."

Michael and Brigitta Pallauf joked with Brigadier Peter Schinnerl and his wife Elke before the opening of the ball. The officers' ball is also coming up soon. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Michael and Brigitta Pallauf joked with Brigadier Peter Schinnerl and his wife Elke before the opening of the ball. The officers' ball is also coming up soon.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Spring was also in the air when it came to the table decorations. Tulips adorned the meter-long tables. The food was varied - from a vegan spelt hummus bowl and hunter's roast beef to pickled salmon with marinated plucked salad.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
