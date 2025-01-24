“We have to do something!” FIS reacts to crash orgy

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt's triumph in the Super-G on the Streif had previously been overshadowed by a series of crashes. There were several causes of crashes and injuries. "Not just the carbon inserts." Criticism has also been leveled at some of the course settings. "Of course, certain things could perhaps have been avoided if the Seidlalm course had been set rounder," said Waldner about the course set by DSV coach Andreas Evers on Friday. However, there were no objections from the coaches and skiers. "That's why we left it as it was."