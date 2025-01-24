Homeless
BH Feldkirch leaves 16-year-old on the street
The young man was told by the authorities that he should first choose "a positive life" after being kicked out of a shared flat.
The young man did not abide by the rules, disregarded going out and meal times - this was the reason why he was kicked out of both the shared flat and the apprenticeship. According to the ORF, the 16-year-old comes from a difficult background. Growing up in a violent environment, custody was eventually taken over by a child and youth welfare worker from the Feldkirch District Court.
However, after being kicked out of the shared flat, the 16-year-old was denied help in finding accommodation. They only wanted to help him again when he had "decided on a positive life".
An email from the child and youth welfare service to the adolescent literally stated: "Now you are homeless and we will not make you any further offers." However, the 16-year-old was not told what he needed to do to find shelter in the social system again. The young person was not granted an appointment with a child and youth welfare worker, who is officially the boy's legal guardian, for a period of six weeks.
Rare individual cases
In a statement from the state, it was stated that in rare individual cases, the granting of accommodation becomes unacceptable "due to blatant and continued disregard of the basic rules applicable in a care facility". If homeless young people "maintain communication, it is also possible to agree with them where they can find accommodation elsewhere". However, communication with the 16-year-old had been restricted by the authorities.
District administrator Herbert Burtscher emphasized that the employee's response was "intended as a socio-educational time-out to make the seriousness of the situation clear". The young man had to stay with friends and spend the night in an emergency shelter. He only received food vouchers after an intervention. In the meantime, the 16-year-old has been assigned a social worker and the child and youth advocate has also intervened.
For the members of the opposition parties, however, the case is far from over. Claudia Gamon (Neos) called it "absolutely unacceptable" to leave a minor without accommodation. Reinhold Einwallner (SPÖ) called for a monitoring committee to be convened immediately.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
