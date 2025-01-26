Leaves musical theater
Daniela Dett: “I want to enjoy every moment”
Daniela Dett, audience favorite at the Linz Musiktheater, will say after this season: "Thank you, it was wonderful!" She is leaving the theater, in the "Krone" talk she reveals the reasons for this. And she even breaks a taboo in the process.
She is one of the great audience favorites at the Linz Music Theater: the singer Daniela Dett (47). Over the past 14 years, she has provided heart-stopping moments on stage and fascinated audiences with her great characters.
Most recently, she wowed audiences as Elizabeth I in "Die Königinnen" and currently in "Something rotten" as Nancy Nostradamus. Now she has made a serious decision: "I will be giving up my permanent engagement at the end of the season!" she says in the "Krone" talk show. Her last season was overshadowed by voice problems, but she has them under control again.
"Krone": You will be leaving the Musiktheater at the end of the season. How did this come about?
Daniela Dett: I've been toying with the idea for some time. On the one hand, you probably can't make it to retirement age with the intensity and density of productions that you have in music theater. Maybe you don't want to, and neither does the theater. And secondly, it was always clear to me that it wouldn't be my last professional station.
Have there been any low points in your career?
After I fell ill with coronavirus, I started to have problems with my voice. At first you think it's an after-effect. But it lasted longer and longer.
How did the problems manifest themselves?
I could no longer sing some tone combinations - it's neurological and complicated to explain. I went through time-consuming, stressful examinations until I was finally diagnosed with "musician's dystonia". Musicians know the term - it's a dreaded thing. However, I made the decision to leave before the illness.
But you still perform on stage a lot?
Yes, I only dropped out of one piece during rehearsals in the acute phase. Things are going well at the moment. I'm almost back to my old self, I don't see any problems for my last roles.
Is now the right time to stop?
Every year has been exciting, challenging and beautiful. But with Elizabeth in 'The Queens' and Édith Piaf in particular, I've fulfilled some special wishes. Now comes the role of Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd", the premiere is on February 15. At the end of the season, I'll have wonderful characters in my heart - it's easier to say: 'Thank you, it was wonderful! And: 'Off to new shores!
What are your plans for the rest of the season, which will last until July?
I want to enjoy and soak up every moment, every single encounter, every sound, every moment on and off stage. It will hurt to say goodbye.
Do you already have ideas about what will happen next?
Linz will definitely remain my base camp, that's where I belong. If I'm in need, the Landestheater can call me at any time. I'm always available for guest appearances. But I'm also putting out feelers in the direction of Vienna.
Do you already have any concrete offers?
Indeed: the first projects are coming up. I will be working with Henry Mason and Thomas Zaufke again - they both wrote and composed 'Die Königinnen'. The two of them are writing the next musical, which is due to go on stage in 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.