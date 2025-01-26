Daniela Dett: “I want to enjoy every moment”

"Krone": You will be leaving the Musiktheater at the end of the season. How did this come about?

Daniela Dett: I've been toying with the idea for some time. On the one hand, you probably can't make it to retirement age with the intensity and density of productions that you have in music theater. Maybe you don't want to, and neither does the theater. And secondly, it was always clear to me that it wouldn't be my last professional station.