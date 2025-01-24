Orcas attack and eat great white sharks

Attack "impressive and shocking" according to eyewitness

It was not until 2022 that a brutal orca attack on a great white shark was finally observed from a drone. Five killer whales attacked a shark in Mossel Bai and bit out the animal's liver between its pectoral fins. "Starboard" was one of the attackers. Researcher Jacobs was able to observe a live attack from the boat a year later. "It was both impressive and harrowing," she said, describing the scene when "Starboard" eviscerated a great white shark in front of her eyes. "Port" was also soon spotted at the scene.