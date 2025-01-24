"Problems with authority"
Authority leaves 16-year-old homeless
In Feldkirch (Vorarlberg), a 16-year-old was denied help by child and youth welfare services in his search for accommodation. According to media reports, he had lost his place in a shared flat due to problems with authority.
His apprenticeship was also terminated for the same reason. The authorities only wanted to help him once he had "decided on a positive life". According to ORF Vorarlberg, the teenager did not adhere to rules such as eating and going out. He had not been violent. The authorities took over his custody because the youngster had experienced violence in his family of origin.
An employee of the Feldkirch district authority's child and youth welfare service is the 16-year-old's legal guardian. He did not receive an appointment with her for six weeks after being thrown out of the shared flat. "Now you're homeless and we won't be making you any more offers," he was told by email. The young man from Vorarlberg had to stick to the rules and show that he had changed in the long term. He was not told how he could win back the trust of his state guardians.
Stayed with friends and in an emergency shelter
According to the state of Vorarlberg, the young person had left the accommodation even though he had been ill. In a statement, there is talk of a "blatant and continued disregard for the (...) applicable rules". After being thrown out of the shared flat, the boy was placed with various acquaintances and in an emergency shelter. The child and youth welfare services no longer looked after him.
After an intervention, he at least received food vouchers for 40 euros per week. At his request, the child and youth welfare service also issued him with a false registration form so that the Vorarlberg resident could apply for apprenticeships and social benefits. Upon request, it was now stated that the registration form had been handed out by mistake.
The authority's approach fundamentally contradicts the mandate of child and youth welfare to support and promote young people in need of protection.
NEOS-Abgeordnete Claudia Gamon
Child and youth advocate came forward
The young person has since been reassigned a social worker. The child and youth advocate has also become involved. Work is underway to place him again, the Feldkirch district governor announced. "Whatever has happened, we are interested in the young person being able to find his feet again."
Opposition wants clarification
Criticism of the case came from the SPÖ and NEOS. People in need of protection must be supported and challenged, said Claudia Gamon (NEOS). She pointed out that the teenager had experienced violence in his own family. Reinhold Einwallner (SPÖ), member of the provincial parliament, called for a control committee meeting.
