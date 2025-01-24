Authority leaves 16-year-old homeless

An employee of the Feldkirch district authority's child and youth welfare service is the 16-year-old's legal guardian. He did not receive an appointment with her for six weeks after being thrown out of the shared flat. "Now you're homeless and we won't be making you any more offers," he was told by email. The young man from Vorarlberg had to stick to the rules and show that he had changed in the long term. He was not told how he could win back the trust of his state guardians.