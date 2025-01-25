Here in the live ticker:
Australian Open final: Sabalenka against Keys
Women's final at the Australian Open in Melbourne: World number one Aryna Sabalenka meets surprise finalist Madison Keys. We will be reporting live from 9.30 am - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the match:
Aryna Sabalenka is the big favorite for the winner's cheque worth the equivalent of 2.11 million euros at the Australian Open. The world number one is aiming for her hat-trick of titles in Melbourne on Saturday in the final (09:30 CET/live on Eurosport, ServusTV) against surprise finalist Madison Keys. The American, who had already reached a Major final at the US Open in 2017, has a 1:4 record against Sabalenka but is an outsider.
Keys has certainly shown great form with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) semi-final win over Iga Swiatek. Like her opponent from Belarus, the 29-year-old is on a run of eleven wins in a row this season, having won the title in Adelaide before Melbourne. Sabalenka's triumph in Brisbane was also a great start to the first major of the year.
Sabalenka has not been quite as superior at Melbourne Park as she has been in the past two years, but her consistency and mental strength still make her the favorite. She could become the sixth player after Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and most recently Martina Hingis to win three Australian Open titles en suite.
Sabalenka does not want to underestimate Keys
"It's crazy that I have the chance to put my name in line with these legends," said Sabalenka, who is also a current US Open winner and is hoping for her fourth major triumph in total. She is going for her 21st win en suite on this course. "I just feel at home here," said Sabalenka, explaining her streak. But she will not underestimate Keys. "She's a very aggressive player who serves very well and moves very well. I've seen her matches here, it will be a great battle," believes the 26-year-old native of Minsk.
Keys is also scattering roses for her opponent. "What's really impressive is her mentality. Her ability to always attack, no matter what the score is, is great. She plays fearless tennis." Two years ago, Keys herself brought Sabalenka to the brink of defeat in the US Open semi-finals, when she won the first set 6:0 before losing twice 6:7.
Sabalenka will remain No. 1 regardless of the outcome, but could extend her lead over Swiatek to almost 1,000 points. Keys returns to the top ten, is certain to finish eighth or equal her previous best ranking with a title in seventh place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.