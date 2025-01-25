Australian Open final: Sabalenka against Keys

Sabalenka does not want to underestimate Keys

"It's crazy that I have the chance to put my name in line with these legends," said Sabalenka, who is also a current US Open winner and is hoping for her fourth major triumph in total. She is going for her 21st win en suite on this course. "I just feel at home here," said Sabalenka, explaining her streak. But she will not underestimate Keys. "She's a very aggressive player who serves very well and moves very well. I've seen her matches here, it will be a great battle," believes the 26-year-old native of Minsk.